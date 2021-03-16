Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Expected Back Against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo likely to return after missing four games

The toughest part for Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was not being part of the turnaround.

Adebayo missed the past four games because of knee tendinitis. After being upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he spoke to the media for the first time since the injury. The Heat were undefeated in his absence and moved above .500 for the first time this season.

"Obviously, seeing my teammates win, you want to be part of that," Adebayo said. "Just sitting at home bored as hell."

Adebayo hasn't played since March 2, before the NBA All-Star break. He was replaced in the starting lineup by second-year forward KZ Okpala. Adebayo said he physically felt he could've played sooner but was overruled by coach Erik Spoelstra and the training staff.

"It hurt like s---," Adebayo said. "I don't like to make excuses ... Just a lot of rehab work, a lot of massages. staying off it. The training staff is getting me right. I'm feeling better."

Without Adebayo, the Heat had to rely more on forward Jimmy Butler, who had 29 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and five steals in Sunday's win against the Orlando Magic. The Heat also could see the return of guard Avery Bradley, who is questionable after missing the last 18 games with a calf strain.

Guard Tyler Herro (shoulder strain) is probable.

