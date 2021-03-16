NewsSI.com
Search
Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Expected Back Against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Expected Back Against the Cleveland Cavaliers

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo likely to return after missing four games
Author:
Publish date:

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo likely to return after missing four games

The toughest part for Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was not being part of the turnaround. 

Adebayo missed the past four games because of knee tendinitis. After being upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, he spoke to the media for the first time since the injury. The Heat were undefeated in his absence and moved above .500 for the first time this season. 

"Obviously, seeing my teammates win, you want to be part of that," Adebayo said. "Just sitting at home bored as hell."

 Adebayo hasn't played since March 2, before the NBA All-Star break. He was replaced in the starting lineup by second-year forward KZ Okpala. Adebayo said he physically felt he could've played sooner but was overruled by coach Erik Spoelstra and the training staff. 

"It hurt like s---," Adebayo said. "I don't like to make excuses ... Just a lot of rehab work, a lot of massages. staying off it. The training staff is getting me right. I'm feeling better."

Without Adebayo, the Heat had to rely more on forward Jimmy Butler, who had 29 points, nine assists, seven rebounds and five steals in Sunday's win against the Orlando Magic. The Heat also could see the return of guard Avery Bradley, who is questionable after missing the last 18 games with a calf strain. 

Guard Tyler Herro (shoulder strain) is probable.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

USATSI_15659698_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Expected Back Against the Cleveland Cavaliers

USATSI_15732388_168389536_lowres
News

Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat Preview

USATSI_15732183_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Show Maturity in Latest Victory

USATSI_15717820_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Want To See More of Aggressive Goran Dragic

USATSI_15710010_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Take Another Step in the Right Direction After Win Against Orlando Magic

USATSI_15318525_168389536_lowres
News

League Hands Out Punishment for Miami Heat's Meyers Leonard

USATSI_15689683_168389536_lowres
News

Orlando Magic at Miami Heat Preview

USATSI_15369104_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Meyers Leonard Will Be Away From the Miami Heat Indefinitely After Using Anti-Semitic Slur