Heat center Bam Adebayo joins fight for justice for Breonna Taylor

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo decided to use his platform to speak out against the death of Breonna Taylor.

Taylor, who was black, was killed March 13 during a botched raid by Louisville police officers. No charges have been filed. Adebayo used his media session Monday to call out Kentucky attorney general Daniel Cameron.

"Hold on, before we start this, I just want to say this interview won't go any further because all my answers will be about Daniel Cameron making a response to us about the justice for Breonna Taylor and arresting those cops and holding them accountable," Adebayo said.

Adebayo spent the entire nearly three-minute interview session speaking on social justice issues.

"I feel like I've built big enough platform and still building my platform for us to get justice for Breonna Taylor," Adebayo said.

Adebayo said the Heat are planning other ways to express the message but refused to go into detail.

"We do have something in mind," Adebayo said. "We're doing all this so Daniel Cameron can know what he needs to do to get justice for Breonna Taylor."

Adebayo has been among the league's most vocal players to speak on social justice issues, including the deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. Both black men died during racially-charged incidents.

"Because we aren't getting justice for Breona Taylor," Adebayo said as to why he continues to speak on it. "Daniel Cameron needs to respond to the NBA. We're going to keep holding onto that as an NBA family."

Adebayo ended the interview by saying, "Black Lives Matter, people."

