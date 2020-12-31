Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo: `My Confidence is at an All-Time High'

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo refuses to miss out on taking advantage of the opportunity.

When coach Erik Spoelstra decided to make him a focal point of the offense, Adebayo didn't want to waste the opportunity. So far, Adebayo has picked up where he left off after earning his first NBA All-Star selection last year.

"Coach is putting the ball in my hands," Adebayo said. "At that point, you've got to improve your whole arsenal. Coach isn't just putting the ball in my hands to make passes. He wants to score more. I believe in myself. I believe in my work ethic. It's paying off. My confidence is at an all-time high."

Adebayo had 22 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds in Wednesday's win against the Milwaukee Bucks. His offense is starting to catch up to his defense, which is why most teams coveted him in the 2017 draft.

"He knows how important he is to us on both ends of the court," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "He had one of the toughest covers in the league, guarding GA virtually every minute he was out there. If he wasn't on him, he was on Khris Middleton. If he wasn't on either of those guys, he was on (Brook) Lopez dealing with his size. Offensively, because of their pressure and because Jimmy was out, he had to shoulder a lot of the playmaking and ball-handling for us."

