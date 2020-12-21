Miami Heat Want to Take Full Advantage of Dynamic Bam Adebayo

There are times Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and center Bam Adebayo will have the conversation after games.

Sometimes, it's after a practice. And there are other days Spoelstra and Adebayo simply communicate via text message.

There is constant dialogue of how the Heat plan to use Adebayo, their most versatile player, this season.

“I feel like our staff does a great job of figuring how I can be the most dynamic and best player I can be," Adebayo said. "It takes two to tango. Just breaking off ideas every once in a while in the morning or just sharing some thoughts after a couple of games or maybe sharing a couple text messages. It’s built a bond where me and coach Spo can have conversations about how to get the ball, where I want the ball, the sweet spots and where I can be very effective on this team.”

Adebayo, who is coming off his first NBA All-Star appearance, averaged career highs in points, rebounds and assists last season. Now, it's up to the Heat coaching to maximize his endless potential. Adebayo initially impacted games with defense before slowly becoming an offensive threat inside and on the perimeter. He's arguably the most important facilitator because of his improved passing.

“It’s the ultimate luxury, just how dynamic he is and the things he can do offensively,” forward Duncan Robinson said. “People view versatility offensively as being able to shoot and being physical and doing other things. His versatility is so much more than that. The way he can handle the ball, his decision-making has obviously improved. It just makes it easy on me to have an outlet that I can always get it to and then know that he can really play-make on the backside. A lot of times my job is just to get him the ball in those situations.”

