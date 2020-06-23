InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

NBA reportedly agrees to terms of players group, including Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, requesting added insurance

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and a group of young NBA superstars just wanted a safety net.

On Tuesday, they received their wish.

After inquiring about added insurance policies when the season resumes next month in Orlando, the league has reportedly to agreed to their terms.

"NBA and NBPA have agreed to put into place an enhanced insurance plan for players in Orlando that would cover career-ending injuries related to Covid-19 or conventional basketball injuries, sources tell ESPN," Adrian Wojnarowski posted on Twitter. "Potential group policy would cover players for several million dollars."

Adebayo was among a group of young players who inquired about the league providing added insurance in case of injury. The others involved were Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers and Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz).

Adebayo's is eligible for a rookie-scale extension July 1 that could net at least $100 million.

"Our thing was, 'Look, we're all due for extensions and we want to make sure that going into this bubble, we are safe, and we don't get hurt,"' Adebayo said recently. "If we get hurt, we still have some backup.' "

Adebayo was mainly concerned about returning after such a long layoff. The season has been suspended since March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I hope nobody gets injured," Adebayo said. "But I think a lot of people will be injured because of the whole five months being off and pretty much trying to speed it up and then you play eight games and go straight to the playoffs."

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Are there many options for Miami Heat during transaction window?

The Miami Heat would have to cut one player before making any roster additions in the next week

Shandel Richardson

Video games could be key to NBA players surviving `bubble' life in Orlando

EA Sports reportedly will supply NBA personnel with copies of popular video game, Madden 21

Shandel Richardson

What the Miami Heat can gain with a deep postseason run

Advancing past the second round in the NBA playoffs could help the Miami Heat next year in free agency

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat joins fight against racism by releasing video on Twitter

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley and Micky Arison make appearances in video made to fight against racism and police brutality

Shandel Richardson

The case for Duncan Robinson as the Miami Heat's most improved player

While center Bam Adebayo has received most of the attention, forward Duncan Robinson may have made the biggest stride this season

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo playing it safe as NBA season returns

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo says he's ready for season to continue but taking cautious approach

Shandel Richardson

League commissioner Adam Silver wants NBA to return close to normal as possible

With the coronavirus pandemic and social injustice protests, league commissioner Adam Silver knows things will be different for a while

Shandel Richardson

Chances of Miami Heat landing Giannis Antetokounmpo could depend on Bucks' playoff success

If the Milwaukee Bucks win a championship, it might end the rest of the league's chase of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James show support for Dave Chappelle

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James among the athletes to applaud comedian Dave Chappelle for his recent special that centered on social injustice issues

Shandel Richardson

by

SWThrilla281

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic eager for return to the court

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic has no reservations about season resuming long as safety requirements are met

Shandel Richardson