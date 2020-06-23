NBA reportedly agrees to terms of players group, including Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, requesting added insurance

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and a group of young NBA superstars just wanted a safety net.

On Tuesday, they received their wish.

After inquiring about added insurance policies when the season resumes next month in Orlando, the league has reportedly to agreed to their terms.

"NBA and NBPA have agreed to put into place an enhanced insurance plan for players in Orlando that would cover career-ending injuries related to Covid-19 or conventional basketball injuries, sources tell ESPN," Adrian Wojnarowski posted on Twitter. "Potential group policy would cover players for several million dollars."

Adebayo was among a group of young players who inquired about the league providing added insurance in case of injury. The others involved were Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers and Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz).

Adebayo's is eligible for a rookie-scale extension July 1 that could net at least $100 million.

"Our thing was, 'Look, we're all due for extensions and we want to make sure that going into this bubble, we are safe, and we don't get hurt,"' Adebayo said recently. "If we get hurt, we still have some backup.' "

Adebayo was mainly concerned about returning after such a long layoff. The season has been suspended since March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I hope nobody gets injured," Adebayo said. "But I think a lot of people will be injured because of the whole five months being off and pretty much trying to speed it up and then you play eight games and go straight to the playoffs."

