Bam Adebayo's Game Continues To Evolve

Erik Spoelstra says Adebayo is reading the game better

“Energy. I feel like just having tremendous energy. Attacking the glass. Just trying to get those easy baskets. Just providing all that effort for my teammates is allowing me to be who I am.”

Bam Adebayo is listed as a center on the Miami Heat roster.

In reality, he's really a point center. That's how Heat coach Erik Spoelstra describes Adebayo's role.

“There’s so many opinions on Bam and how he needs to play," Spoelstra said. "He has as many responsibilities for our team as Kyle does, from the point guard position."

Adebayo had 23 points, nine rebounds and three assists in the Heat's victory against the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference standings. The Heat lead the series 2-0 entering Friday's Game 3.

Bam’s growth, in terms of being able to manage all these different responsibilities: playmaker, facilitator, attacker, finisher, catch-and-lob guy, offensive rebounder," Spoelstra said. "You can check all those boxes, but it’s about reading the game and understanding what’s required for that possession. That’s where he showed the most growth. I think that was on display tonight, really the last two games, as much as anything. He was really able to really impact our offense from really all those different areas I just mentioned.”

