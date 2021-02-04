Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo: `We Are All Upset'

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo says frustrations are at an all-time for the team during recent struggles

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was only being blunt when asked for his assessment of the current state of the team.

Like the rest of his teammates, Adebayo is frustrated with the recent struggles. The Heat are just 7-14 after falling Wednesday to the Washington Wizards, the team with the worst record in the NBA.

“Current feeling in the locker room is disappointment," Adebayo said. "We shouldn’t have let that game get away. The message is we have to keep fighting. We have to figure this out. We keep harping on that and emphasizing on that.”

The Heat are well off last year's pace that led to an appearance in the NBA Finals. At this point a year ago, they were 15-6 and among the surprise teams in the league.

Even though there are still 51 games remaining, some are questioning if the Heat can recover enough to make the postseason. In their defense, they have been plagued by injuries and COVID-19.

“All of us don’t want the season to be like this," Adebayo said. "We are all upset. We just have to walk around with our heads high and keep trying to build these Miami habits. I feel like a lot of times when we miss a couple shots, we get down. Last year, when we missed a couple shots, I don’t feel like we got down on each other. I feel like we just have to remain poised.”

