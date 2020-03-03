InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo on his respect for Heat center Bam Adebayo

Shandel Richardson

After the Miami Heat's 105-89 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks Monday, forward Giannis Antetokounmpo praises Heat center Bam Adebayo. The two share the same agent and were teammates in last month's NBA All-Star Game in Chicago. 

The Heat turned in perhaps their best defensive effort of the season in the victory against Milwaukee at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Bucks entered with the league's best record. Antetokounmpo, who was coming off a 41-point, 20-rebound game and is the reigning most valuable player, was held to a season-low 13 points.

"We've had moments and that's what we've been trying to work on," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Not saying that we can hold great offensive teams like this regularly under 90, obviously that's not realistic, but we have it in us. It was just a lot more focus and commitment and urgency because of the respect level of who we were playing."

Guard Jimmy Butler and forward Jae Crowder led the Heat with 18 points. They had six players in double-figures, including Goran Dragic (15), Bam Adebayo (14), Kendrick Nunn (13) and Kelly Olynyk (11). After losing four of five, the Heat have now won three straight.

"We just know this is part of the process," Crowder said. "It takes a little while to get going. Hopefully, we can continue to build each and every game. (Monday) was a good statement game for us." 

Added Spoelstra: "You get better from these experiences. You get a little bit more organized, a little bit more confident." 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Defense shines in Miami Heat's impressive 105-89 victory against top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks

Miami Heat hold MVP Giannis Antekokounmpo to a season-low 13 points, winning their third straight game

Shandel Richardson

Milwaukee Bucks at Miami Heat preview

The Miami Heat play the Milwaukee Bucks Monday at AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

After slow start to week, Miami Heat close strong with 116-113 victory against Brooklyn Nets

Behind seven players in double-figures, Miami Heat defeat Brooklyn Nets 116-113 Saturday

Shandel Richardson

Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat preview

The Miami Heat faces the Brooklyn Nets on the second night of a back-to-back

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kelly Olynyk making a push for spot in playoff rotation

Miami Heat reserve Kelly Olynyk has scored in double-figures three of the last four games, including 13 points in Friday's win against the Dallas Mavericks

Shandel Richardson

Jimmy Butler atones for previous late-game turnovers by leading Miami Heat to 126-118 victory against Dallas Mavericks

Behind 26 points from Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat snap two-game losing streak with win against the Dallas Mavericks

Shandel Richardson

A strong Slovenian presence expected once again in Miami for Goran Dragic-Luka Doncic matchup

Slovenia's two most famous basketball players, Goran Dragic and Luka Doncic, will play in front of a huge native contingent at AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat preview

The Miami Heat try to end a two-game losing streak against the Dallas Mavericks Friday at AmericanAirlines Arena

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat reach low point of the season after 129-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves

Miami Heat have now lost seven of their last nine games

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat turns attention to closing strong after consecutive bad losses

After being strong finishers earlier in the season, the Miami Heat have sputtered in the fourth quarter the past two games

Shandel Richardson