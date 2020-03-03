Video: Giannis Antetokounmpo on his respect for Heat center Bam Adebayo

After the Miami Heat's 105-89 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks Monday, forward Giannis Antetokounmpo praises Heat center Bam Adebayo. The two share the same agent and were teammates in last month's NBA All-Star Game in Chicago.

The Heat turned in perhaps their best defensive effort of the season in the victory against Milwaukee at AmericanAirlines Arena. The Bucks entered with the league's best record. Antetokounmpo, who was coming off a 41-point, 20-rebound game and is the reigning most valuable player, was held to a season-low 13 points.

"We've had moments and that's what we've been trying to work on," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "Not saying that we can hold great offensive teams like this regularly under 90, obviously that's not realistic, but we have it in us. It was just a lot more focus and commitment and urgency because of the respect level of who we were playing."

Guard Jimmy Butler and forward Jae Crowder led the Heat with 18 points. They had six players in double-figures, including Goran Dragic (15), Bam Adebayo (14), Kendrick Nunn (13) and Kelly Olynyk (11). After losing four of five, the Heat have now won three straight.

"We just know this is part of the process," Crowder said. "It takes a little while to get going. Hopefully, we can continue to build each and every game. (Monday) was a good statement game for us."

Added Spoelstra: "You get better from these experiences. You get a little bit more organized, a little bit more confident."