VIDEO: Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Doesn't Think He Has a Rivalry With Giannis Antetokounmpo

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo refuses to single out any player he matches against in games

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo speaks on his supposed rivalry with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. The two have often been pitted against each other but Adebayo says that isn't the case when they match up.

