Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Working on His Leadership Skills

The one positive about about the Miami Heat's current situation for Bam Adebayo is it allowed him to improve in an underrated area.

Adebayo said playing without the likes of Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro during the recent COVID-19 outbreak has helped him become a stronger leader.

“It has definitely sped up the process," Adebayo said. "Just going through something like this, is, it’s just growing pains. Just going to the huddle, I have to figure out what I can say or do, or what type of example I can set to make a positive situation contagious to young guys. Just by saying little stuff and going to them one-on-one and just telling them, ‘be patient, we are going to figure it out."'

Adebayo, who has been the team's best player this season, said Udonis Haslem has been among his biggest supporters. Haslem recently relayed a story about the Heat's 15-win season in 2007-08.

"This has been like UD told me the other day when I was frustrated, he was like, ‘look bro, I have been on the team where I won 15 games,"' Adebayo said. "Hearing that is what molded me to be a leader. I am not saying that I only want to win 15 games. I don’t want that. I am saying going on this losing streak is definitely helping me figure out time, score, what to say and what to do, how to approach someone and just keep trying to bring them together and lead this team.”