    November 19, 2021
    Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo, NBA React to Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict
    Bam Adebayo expresses disappointment after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on Kenosha shootings
    Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was among the first NBA players to react to the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. 

    On Friday, a jury in Wisconsin decided against convicting Rittenhouse for his role in wounding one person and killing two others during protests in Kenosha, Wisc., in the summer of 2020. The protest were in reaction to police officers shooting and killing Jacob Blake.

    The verdict shocked Adebayo, who posted his reaction on Twitter. 

    Adebayo was among the Heat's most vocal players during the social-media movement last spring. He often ended interviews by saying "Black Lives Matter." 

    "Being an African-American man in this world, you can tell there’s two Americas we’re living in," Adebayo said earlier this year. "They don’t want us to be equal. We’re going to keep fighting that. I still wear my shirts. It’s not going to change. We’re just looking for change and equality. We’re not asking for anything else. We just want to be treated like people. They’re treating us like we’re nothing.”

    Kenosha County Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger said he was disappointed with the outcome. 

    “We are grateful to the members of the jury for their diligent and thoughtful deliberations," Binger said in a released statement. "The Kenosha community has endured much over the past 15 months, and yet we remain resilient and strong. We ask that members of our community continue to express their opinions and feelings about this verdict in a civil and peaceful manner,” 

