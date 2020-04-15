Could Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler join the Miami Heat's rare list of 20-point scorer tandems?

When Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra issued the challenge, center Bam Adebayo readily accepted.

Adebayo revealed earlier this week Spoelstra said he could not average at least 20 points in the Heat's balanced system. Adebayo took it as a chance to prove wrong his coach.

In an interview with Heat television analyst Eric Reid Monday, Adebayo listed his goals for next season as averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. A stat line as such has only been accomplished by two players in the NBA's history. Kevin Garnett did it for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2002-03 and Philadelphia's Wilt Chamberlain in 1966-67 and 1967-68. Both players are former league MVPs and in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Adebayo has needed just three seasons to make his NBA ascent. Before the league suspended play because of the coronavirus outbreak, he was averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists. In February, he played in his first NBA All-Star Game and won the Skills Competition.

Adebayo has been everything the Heat expected when they drafted him with the No. 14 pick in the 2017 draft. Some have even campaigned him for the league's most improved player award and he's likely to end up on one of the league's All-Defensive teams once postseason honors are announced.

Reaching his latest goal is a tough obstacle because of the Heat's system. Forward Jimmy Butler has already established himself as the primary scorer. Miami last had two players score at least 20 points a game in 2013-14, the last season featuring Dwyane Wade and LeBron James.

Aside from the four times it happened during the Wade-James era, the Heat have only had multiple 20-point scorers in the same seasons on three other occasions. Wade and Shaquille O'Neal did it in 2004-05 and 2005-06 and Glen Rice and Steve Smith in 1994-95.

If anyone is up for the task, it's Adebayo. At his current pace, he would have became just the sixth player in league history to average at least 15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block. The others are Larry Bird, Chris Webber, DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Garnett and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

So he's used to joining rare company.

