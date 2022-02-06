Skip to main content
Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat, Charlotte Hornets

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Becoming A More Mature Player

Adebayo's confidence continues to grow

There was a time Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo would get timid after starting a game by missing nine of his first 12 shots. 

That was old the Adebayo. The new Adebayo is confident enough in his game to keep pressing. That was the case in Saturday's victory against the Charlotte Hornets. 

After a slow start, Adebayo settled to finish with 21 points. 

“That’s definitely maturity,” Adebayo said. “I will say I’ve grown as a player that wants to be great in this league. My teammates look for me to score. They look for me to be aggressive. That’s the big idea, to shoot the ball.”

Adebayo, who missed six weeks after underdoing thumb surgery in early December, also finished with 12 rebounds, three rebounds, two blocks and steals. His versatility continues to be his biggest strength. 

“Bam can impact the game in so many different ways,” Tyler Herro said. “We don’t really notice when he misses shots. I didn’t know he went whatever he went — seven for 21 — the impact he had on the game was much more than seven for 21.”

The Heat, winners of two straight, return to action Monday at the Washington Wizards. 

