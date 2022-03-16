Bam Adebayo Says The Miami Heat Have `No Ceiling'

Heat feel they can compete with anybody in the NBA

How far can this Miami Heat team go?



All the way, if you ask center Bam Adebayo. When asked about the potential of the team, he didn't hold back.

“I feel like if Kyle keeps being a floor general, Tyler keeps being Sixth Man of the Year, Jimmy keeps being Jim-VP and I keep being DPOY, I feel like this team has no ceiling in my opinion," Adebayo said after Tuesday's victory against the Detroit Pistons. "We can be one of the best teams in this league when we’re all clicking and connected playing together having fun.”

Here's what the rest of the team is saying about their season:

Erik Spoelstra on playing without starters (Jimmy Butler sat the second half because of an ankle injury).

“I feel like this is our normal. The more that we can embrace that and not anticipate that everybody will always be available. That is an amazing quality of this team.”

Tyler Herro on team depth and Max Strus' big night.

“Max (Strus) always stays ready. Whether he plays 10 straight games, or like tonight, where he wasn’t in the rotation for the first half. He stays ready. He doesn’t let it bother him. That’s just a testament to his hard work. He works hard every single day. Comes in no matter what his playing time looks like. Like Bam said, he stays ready. That’s our motto. Next man up. Everybody stays ready. I’m happy for Max.”

