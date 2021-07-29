Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Enjoying Olympic Experience

The Heat center has been impressed by the level of competition

In his first experience of Olympics competition, Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was on the losing end of the United States' first loss since 2004.

He said it was good to get back on the winning side after Team USA defeated Iran 120-66 Wednesday in the second game. Adebayo had six points and three blocks in 13 minutes. Damian Lillard led the way with 21 points.

“I mean, it’s always good to have a great win, especially as big as we did," said Adebayo, who was a starter. "Because at this point, points matter [as a pool-play tiebreaker]. And, so, it’s good to get big wins and just feed off that energy. We know what we can do. We know what we’re capable of and we’ve seen that.”

The United States began play by losing to France. Adebayo said it's becoming a matter of other countries catching up with America.

“At the end of the day it just shows our game is becoming more international than it used to be," Adebayo said. "And it just makes it more competitive. I feel like it makes it more fun. You know, it definitely puts us on edge, because we don’t go into every game thinking we’re going to beat everybody by 50. So it definitely keeps us on edge, and definitely shows us that we can’t mess around.”

