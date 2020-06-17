InsideTheHeat
Top Stories
News

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo playing it safe as NBA season returns

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is taking an optimistic approach to the restart of the NBA season.

He's also being realistic.

Adebayo is ready to get back on the court but knows some players will pay the ultimate price when play resumes July 30 in Orlando. A 22-team field will play eight regular season games before starting the postseason. The Heat are currently the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. 

"I hope nobody gets injured," Adebayo said Tuesday on a conference call with local reporters. "But I think a lot of people will be injured because of the whole five months being off and pretty much trying to speed it up and then you play eight games and go straight to the playoffs."

The season has been suspended since March 11 when Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. With play set to reboot, Adebayo was among a group of young players who inquired about the league providing added insurance in case of injury. The others involved were Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers and Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz).

Adebayo's health is a major concern considering he is eligible for a rookie-scale extension July 1 that could net at least $100 million. Adebayo said he has no plans of sitting out and neither do any of his teammates. They just want a safety net in case of injury. 

"Our thing was, 'Look, we're all due for extensions and we want to make sure that going into this bubble, we are safe, and we don't get hurt,"' Adebayo said. "If we get hurt, we still have some backup.' "

FACEBOOK: Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MiamiHeatSI

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

League commissioner Adam Silver wants NBA to return close to normal as possible

With the coronavirus pandemic and social injustice protests, league commissioner Adam Silver knows things will be different for a while

Shandel Richardson

Chances of Miami Heat landing Giannis Antetokounmpo could depend on Bucks' playoff success

If the Milwaukee Bucks win a championship, it might end the rest of the league's chase of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Shandel Richardson

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James show support for Dave Chappelle

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James among the athletes to applaud comedian Dave Chappelle for his recent special that centered on social injustice issues

Shandel Richardson

by

Will12

Miami Heat's Goran Dragic eager for return to the court

Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic has no reservations about season resuming long as safety requirements are met

Shandel Richardson

Former Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade again speaks out against police brutality

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade expresses his frustration over Atlanta man Rayshard Brooks being shot and killed by police officers

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo part of group seeking insurance policies before season restarts

Five players from the 2017 draft are reportedly inquiring about league-financed insurance policies

Shandel Richardson

Heat G League prospect Gabe Vincent earns Most Improved Award

Gabe Vincent developing into Miami Heat's latest two-way contract wonder

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Udonis Haslem joins LeBron James in group fighting voter suppression

Miami Heat captain Udonis Haslem is among several black athletes in More Than A Vote movement

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro among rookies to watch the remainder of season

The play of Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro could determine how far the Miami Heat advance in the postseason

Shandel Richardson

Season reboot will mark the first time Miami Heat have been fully healthy since February

With center Meyers Leonard recovered from a midseason foot injury, the Miami Heat are finally at full strength

Shandel Richardson