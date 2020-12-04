Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo: `I Feel Like I'm Trying to Change Basketball'

The larger the contract, the greater the expectations.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo knows this and he has no problem taking on the task of being a max players in the NBA.

“Bigger responsibility,” Adebayo said. “I feel like I’m coming to figure that out. The money don’t change my responsibility. My whole thing when I got in the NBA was I want to win a championship. The mindset hasn’t changed.”

Adebayo recently agreed to a five-year contract extension worth at least $163 million. He and forward Jimmy Butler are considered the cornerstones of the organization, according to team president Pat Riley.

“An organization believes in me to where I’m worth $163 million, possibly $200 million,” Adebayo said. “When you put it in that form, the responsibility hits home.”

After averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists and becoming a first-time All-Star, Adebayo is viewed as one of the league’s most improved players. In just his fourth season, he is drawing recognition from peers and coach because of his versality. He was effective for the Heat inside and on the perimeter.

“It just says there’s a respect for my game,” Adebayo said. “I feel like I’m trying to change basketball … It’s respect at all levels.”

The Heat open practice Friday. Their first game of the season is Dec. 25 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

