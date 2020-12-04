SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo: `I Feel Like I'm Trying to Change Basketball'

Shandel Richardson

The larger the contract, the greater the expectations.

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo knows this and he has no problem taking on the task of being a max players in the NBA.

“Bigger responsibility,” Adebayo said. “I feel like I’m coming to figure that out. The money don’t change my responsibility. My whole thing when I got in the NBA was I want to win a championship. The mindset hasn’t changed.”

Adebayo recently agreed to a five-year contract extension worth at least $163 million. He and forward Jimmy Butler are considered the cornerstones of the organization, according to team president Pat Riley.

“An organization believes in me to where I’m worth $163 million, possibly $200 million,” Adebayo said. “When you put it in that form, the responsibility hits home.”

After averaging career highs in points, rebounds and assists and becoming a first-time All-Star, Adebayo is viewed as one of the league’s most improved players. In just his fourth season, he is drawing recognition from peers and coach because of his versality. He was effective for the Heat inside and on the perimeter.

“It just says there’s a respect for my game,” Adebayo said. “I feel like I’m trying to change basketball … It’s respect at all levels.” 

The Heat open practice Friday. Their first game of the season is Dec. 25 against the New Orleans Pelicans. 

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Refuses to Put A Ceiling on Bam Adebayo

The Miami Heat are awaiting the next step for All-Star center Bam Adebayo

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat Will Monitor Jimmy Butler's Minutes This Season

Coach Erik Spoelstra says he will attempt to rest Jimmy Butler during season

Shandel Richardson

Erik Spoelstra Already a Believer in Miami Heat Draft Pick Precious Achiuwa

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says rookie Precious Achiuwa already ahead of the curve

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Duncan Robinson More Motivated Than Ever

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson wants to improve on record-breaking season

Shandel Richardson

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Comfortable as a Starter or Reserve

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro has no preference of starting or coming off the bench

Shandel Richardson

by

Sunkist vodka

Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Calls Familiarity One of the Team's Biggest Advantages

Miami Heat returns the bulk of their roster from last year's team that made the NBA Finals

Shandel Richardson

Maintaining health is the Main Concern for Miami Heat's Goran Dragic

After missing most of the NBA Finals because of a foot injury, Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic focused on staying healthy

Shandel Richardson

Becoming a Better Ball-Handler Among the Priorities for Miami Heat's Tyler Herro

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro working on becoming a complete player entering his second season in the NBA

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's KZ Okpala Ready to Move Past Developmental Role

After spending last year in the G League, Miami Heat second-year forward KZ Okpala

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Kendrick Nunn Hopes to Build on Strong Rookie Season

After losing his starting job during the NBA restart, Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn looking to rebound

Shandel Richardson