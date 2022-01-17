Miami Heat Awaiting the Return of Bam Adebayo

Bam Adebayo is back everyone.

The long awaited return of the superstar comes with good timing as the Heat are looking to bounce back after their loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

Monday is expected to Adebayo’s first game back since suffering a thumb injury on November 29th. There is no question the Heat will largely benefit from having his presence on the floor again. However, contribution from the center position is not something that has been lacking in Adebayo’s absence.

One of the bigger stories of this season has been the presence of rookie Omer Yurtseven. Since Nov. 29, Yurtseven has averaged 9.6 rebounds, 9.0 points and 1.7 assists. In that time, we also saw Yurtseven set a Heat rookie record for consecutive games with 10+ rebounds.

Let's also not forget about Dewayne Dedmon, who began this year as the number two center on the depth chart. While battling a few injuries, and a stint on the Covid-19 list, Dedmon has still proven to be a valuable contributor considering his size, length and physicality.

With Adebayo sure to occupy the starting role at center, what do we see next from this Heat coaching staff?

You can’t help but to ask the question of ‘who will be the odd man out? Or will Erik Spoelstra have a unique way of incorporating all three in the rotation.

We will see tonight when the Heat take on the Toronto Raptors at home.

Corey Holmes is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a film and television graduate from Notre Dame and has a master's degree in journalism from Morgan State. He can reached at coreyholmes4@gmail.com or on Twitter @coreyholmes4