Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Had Short-Lived Celebration After Winning First Playoffs Series

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo took a moment before answering the question.

After Monday's victory against the Indiana Pacers, he was asked how long he would celebrate his first playoff win. Adebayo looked at his watch. It was 9:30 p.m.

"I got until midnight to enjoy this and then it's back to business in the morning," Adebayo said. "So just pat ourselves on the back but we've got to keep stacking these wins as we go."

In just his third season, Adebayo already has the postseason figured out. The joy only lasts a couple hours, especially in this abbreviated format. The Heat are awaiting if they will face the Milwaukee Bucks or Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The Bucks, who lead 3-1, can close out that series Wednesday afternoon.

"The playoffs are unpredictable," Adebayo said. "You never know what can happen and how these playoffs go. My whole thing I took from this was leave it all on the floor. I said that at halftime [of Game 4]. When we bring in to go on the court, I said, `These last 24 minutes, give it your all. It looks like everybody got the memo then."'

Adebayo averaged 15 points, 11.3 rebounds 5.3 assists in his first postseason as a primary player. In 2018, he played just 77 minutes in the Heat's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in five games.

"I'm so glad that he's able to experience, like everybody else, a first-round where he had a major impact," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "I don't care what the stats said."

If the Heat play the Bucks as expected, Adebayo would match up against Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. Adebayo's play in the first round should provide even more confidence.

"Bam knows he's one of the top players in this league," forward Jimmy Butler said. "He's only going to continue to get better because he works and he cares and he studies the game. I always tell y'all [the media] and I mean it that he's the heart and soul behind this team. He's what makes us go. There's a huge difference when he's on the floor."

