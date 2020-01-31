Heat's Bam Adebayo To Participate in Skills Challenge During NBA All-Star Weekend

InsideTheHeat
The mideseason accolades continue to roll in for Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo.

After being chosen as one of the NBA All-Star Game reserves Thursday night, he accepted an invited to participate in the Skills Challenge during the weekend. The event takes place Feb. 15 at United Center in Chicago. The game is the following day.

Adebayo, in just his third season, is making his first All-Star appearance. He is averaging 16 points, 9.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists, all career-highs. He will be joined by guard Jimmy Butler in the game in what is shaping to be a Heat-filled weekend. Forward Derrick Jones Jr. will compete in the slam dunk contest while rookies Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn are locks for the Rising Stars Challenge. Forward Duncan Robinson is also expected to receive an invite for the 3-point contest.

If the Heat regain the No. 2 seed, Erik Spoelstra would coach one of the teams. The Milwaukee Bucks have the best record in the Eastern Conference but coach Mike Budenholzer is ineligible because he was selected last year. Coaches aren't allowed consecutive appearances.

Adebayo is in the middle of a breakout season. After playing in all 82 games last year, he was promised a bigger role following the offseason trade of Hassan Whiteside to Portland. The Heat showed their commitment by refusing to include Adebayo in trade talks when they were trying to acquire Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul last summer. 

Adebayo is the Heat's first Skills Challenge participant since Dwyane Wade in 2008. Wade won the event in 2006 and 2007. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum was last year's champion.

