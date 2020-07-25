Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo easing his way back into the lineup

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo is eager to return to the lineup.

He's just doesn't want to rush it.

Adebayo, who missed the first two weeks of the NBA restart in Orlando because of COVID-19, rejoined the team Thursday. He says he will sit out Saturday's scrimmage against the Utah Jazz because he wants to take his time getting acclimated.

"Me, personally, I would say I'm ready but that's because I'm a freak of nature and i just want to play," Adebayo said. "That's the bottom line. Nah, I gotta take it one day at a time, so I don't think I'm going to play (Saturday). "Just so I can my legs under me. I haven't really been moving around besides jsut being in the house. I'm trying to get my body acclimated and just get back in the groove."

Adebayo is one of three Heat players to test positive for COVID-19. The others are forward Derrick Jones Jr. and rookie guard Kendrick Nunn. Adebayo has been the Heat's most consistent player the last two seasons. He played in all 82 games last year and hasn't missed one this season. He was inactive for four months because of the league shutdown due to the coronavirus.

"I definitely felt scared just because I haven't hooped in a long time," Adebayo said. "Being out there, the first time, it was kind of like, `right foot, left foot, kind of going through the motions and just getting your feet under you."

