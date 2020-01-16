San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich can now look back and somewhat laugh about it.

It was Popovich who cut Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo during USA Basketball tryouts last summer in Las Vegas. Adebayo has since developed into one of the league’s top players.

"He's actually, from what I see, he's a different player now that he was when we had the tryouts,” Popovich said before the Spurs faced the Heat Wednesday night in Miami. “In general, when I said he wasn't quite ready, he didn't show what he can really do."

Adebayo, in his third season, is closing in on his first NBA All-Star Game appearance. He is averaging 15.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Popovich said Adebayo’s shortcomings during the tryouts were likely a product of being in a new environment.

Adebayo, 22, has benefited from the Heat’s addition of Jimmy Butler and playing with familiar teammates.

"I think that was maybe a product of the guys that he was around,” Popovich said. “He was in a different environment. He probably deferred more than he needed to. Maybe he was a little unsure of himself, that kind of thing. If that same tryout was today, he'd look a lot differently at it."

Adebayo has drawn praise from several around the league, including Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley. Last month Barkley said during a broadcast Adebayo is easily an All-Star-caliber player.

“Yea, I feel like I’ve built more habits,” Adebayo said. “It’s really helping this team win. I think I’m different than I was back in (August).”