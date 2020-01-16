Miami Heat
Top Stories
News

Bam Adebayo proving his worth after given an expanded role

Shandel Richardson

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich can now look back and somewhat laugh about it.

It was Popovich who cut Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo during USA Basketball tryouts last summer in Las Vegas. Adebayo has since developed into one of the league’s top players.

"He's actually, from what I see, he's a different player now that he was when we had the tryouts,” Popovich said before the Spurs faced the Heat Wednesday night in Miami. “In general, when I said he wasn't quite ready, he didn't show what he can really do."

Adebayo, in his third season, is closing in on his first NBA All-Star Game appearance. He is averaging 15.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists. Popovich said Adebayo’s shortcomings during the tryouts were likely a product of being in a new environment.

Adebayo, 22, has benefited from the Heat’s addition of Jimmy Butler and playing with familiar teammates.

"I think that was maybe a product of the guys that he was around,” Popovich said. “He was in a different environment. He probably deferred more than he needed to. Maybe he was a little unsure of himself, that kind of thing. If that same tryout was today, he'd look a lot differently at it."

Adebayo has drawn praise from several around the league, including Hall of Famer and TNT analyst Charles Barkley. Last month Barkley said during a broadcast Adebayo is easily an All-Star-caliber player.

“Yea, I feel like I’ve built more habits,” Adebayo said. “It’s really helping this team win. I think I’m different than I was back in (August).” 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dwyane Wade to launch marketing company with CAA talent agency

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade will serve as director of the company geared toward marketing

Shandel Richardson

by

eriej

Can Kendrick Nunn win the Rookie of the Year race?

Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn is in contention with Memphis Grizzlies’ Ja Morant for Rookie of the Year award

Shandel Richardson

Heat guard Tyler Herro a late scratch from Wednesday's games against Spurs

Miami Heat rookie Tyler Herro sidelined due to left knee bruise

Shandel Richardson

Kyle Alexander set to become Miami Heat's next two-way contract project

The Miami Heat have turned the last few two-way contracts into rotation players

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra says team is searching for more consistency

After a two-game losing streak, the Miami Heat return home Wednesday to face the San Antonio Spurs at AmericanAirlines Arena.

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat offer no timetable on Justise Winslow's return to the lineup

Miami Heat guard Justise Winslow will not play Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat to convert Chris Silva's contract into a standard deal

After signing him to a two-way deal in the summer, Miami Heat rewards forward Chris Silva with a full contract

Shandel Richardson

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra not ready to push panic button after two-game losing streak

Miami Heat have lost consecutive games for the first time this season

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler receives praise from former teammate

New York Knicks forward Taj Gibson, who played with Jimmy Butler in Chicago and Minnesota, credits Butler for the Miami Heat's success

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's loss in Brooklyn raises concerns about their play on the road

Miami Heat drop to 10-10 on the road after 117-113 loss to Brooklyn Nets

Shandel Richardson

by

Dwyne