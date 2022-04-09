VIDEO: Bam Adebayo Pokes Fun At Tyler Herro's Rhythm

The Heat players began their postgame press conference with a little shimmy

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and guard Tyler Herro began their postgame press conference with a little fun.

After Friday's victory against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena, they shared the interview podium. Before the first question was asked, Adebayo began shimmying his shoulders. Then Herro joined, but Adebayo whispered, "He ain't go no rhythm."

They were so into Adebayo never even listened to the question.

"I ain't hear you at all," Adebayo said. "My bad."

The moment just shows how fun the Heat are having this season. They have the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and are awaiting their first-round opponent. Herro is closing in on winning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award and Adebayo should be a first-team All-Defensive player.

“The atmosphere around the team is — we have great comradery," Adebayo said. "We want to see everybody be successful at the end of the day. Want everybody to be involved. The biggest thing for us is sharing the love. We’ve been doing it all year. We have a different leading scorer every night. It shows you what this team’s capable of when everybody’s playing the right way.”

