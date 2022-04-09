Skip to main content

VIDEO: Bam Adebayo Pokes Fun At Tyler Herro's Rhythm

The Heat players began their postgame press conference with a little shimmy

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and guard Tyler Herro began their postgame press conference with a little fun. 

After Friday's victory against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena, they shared the interview podium. Before the first question was asked, Adebayo began shimmying his shoulders. Then Herro joined, but Adebayo whispered, "He ain't go no rhythm." 

They were so into Adebayo never even listened to the question. 

"I ain't hear you at all," Adebayo said. "My bad." 

The moment just shows how fun the Heat are having this season. They have the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference and are awaiting their first-round opponent. Herro is closing in on winning the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award and Adebayo should be a first-team All-Defensive player. 

“The atmosphere around the team is — we have great comradery," Adebayo said. "We want to see everybody be successful at the end of the day. Want everybody to be involved. The biggest thing for us is sharing the love. We’ve been doing it all year. We have a different leading scorer every night. It shows you what this team’s capable of when everybody’s playing the right way.”

MORE RELATED HEAT STORIES

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Heat make late-season roster moves. CLICK HERE

Heat looking to move past sideline incident. CLICK HERE

Steve Kerr explains why Bam Adebayo is dominant on defense. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com

In This Article (2)

Miami Heat
Miami Heat
Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

USATSI_18047834_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat Scouting The Play-In Tournament Participants

By Shandel Richardson28 minutes ago
USATSI_18041384_168389536_lowres
News

Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch And Betting Odds For Miami Heat at Orlando Magic

By Shandel Richardson2 hours ago
USATSI_18047895_168389536_lowres
News

Miami Heat's Victory Against The Atlanta Hawks Has A Playoff Feel

By Shandel Richardson3 hours ago
Erik Spoelstra on returning to the sideline for Friday's game against Atlanta
News

Miami Heat Want To Use Remaining Games As Opportunity To Stay `Sharp'

By Shandel Richardson16 hours ago
USATSI_17983795_168389536_lowres (1)
News

Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra Back In The Lineup After Absence

By Shandel Richardson16 hours ago
USATSI_17972150_168389536_lowres
News

P.J. Tucker Pays Tribute To Michael Jordan When Heat Played the Charlotte Hornets

By Jayden Armant18 hours ago
USATSI_15369098_168389536_lowres
News

Former Heat Center Meyers Leonard Working His Way Back Into The NBA

By Jayden ArmantApr 8, 2022
USATSI_18015640_168389536_lowres
News

Writer Makes A Case Against Tyler Herro For Sixth Man Of The Year

By Shandel RichardsonApr 8, 2022