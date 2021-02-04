Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo Among Top Vote-Getters in First All-Star Fan Vote Return

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler and center Bam Adebayo rank No. 5 and No. 6 in fan frontcourt voting

Despite the Miami Heat's struggle this season, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo still received love from the fans during first NBA All-Star voting return. Butler was No. 5 among frontcourt players with 327,929 votes. Adebayo followed at No. 6 with 307,498. Both players were All-Stars last year in Chicago.

Adebayo, who was selected as a reserve for the first time last year, is likely the Heat's best hope to earn a spot. He is averaging career-highs in points, rebounds and assists. In just his fourth season, Adebayo has developed into one of the league's top players.

"You're looking at a superstar right now," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra recently said about Adebayo.

After helping lead the Heat to the NBA Finals last year, Butler has struggled most of the season. He recently returned from a 10-game absence because of COVID-19.

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant was the top vote-getter with 2,302, 705, ahead of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (2,288,676). Durant, James and the Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry (2,113,118) were the only players to top two million votes.

Here's the entire vote:

The next fan voting update will be shared on Feb. 11. According to Shams Charania, the league will reportedly hold the All-Star Game March 7 in Atlanta. The game was initially scheduled to be played in Indianapolis in February before it was postponed because of COVID-19.

