Miami Heat Banking on 3-Point Production From Big Men

The Miami Heat have one of the NBA's 3-point shooters in forward Duncan Robinson.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said he has two others who shouldn't be overlooked. Spoelstra has been impressed by the development of center Bam Adebayo and forward P.J. Tucker, who has always been one of the league's top shooting big men.

“He’s one of the best corner 3-point shooters in this league," Spoelstra told reporters. We want him to let it fly. We want him to have double-digit games with double-digit three-point attempts this season. The more reps he can get for us, that means good things for our spacing and a lot of different things. But it’s not like we’re reinventing him. He’s a great shooter, particularly from those corners.”

The bigger concern is Adebayo, who has expanded his game in each of his five NBA season. While he has said improving at the 3-point was one of his main, he has yet to display it during the preseason.

"I watch him in his workouts. He can make the corner three as good as basically any of our bigs," Spoelstra said. "But he has the ball in different areas. More importantly is his assertiveness and his ability to attack different gaps and be able to make midrange and long range shots with great accuracy now. That’s where he’s really improved in a lot of different offensive skill sets.”

