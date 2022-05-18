Skip to main content

Boston Celtics' Al Horford Reportedly Doubtful For Game 2 Against Miami Heat

Horford could miss his second straight game because of health and safety protocols

 It is strong possibility Boston Celtics center Al Horford will be unavailable Thursday against the Miami Heat for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals at FTX Arena. 

Horford is "unlikely" to play a second straight game, according to Yahoo! Sports and ESPN. He is sidelined because of the league's health and safety protocols. The Celtics other starter, Marcus Smart is expected back in the lineup after sitting Game 1 due to a foot injury. 

The Heat say Horford's absence want affect their preparation. 

"Doesn't change anything for us," Heat guard Gabe Vincent said. "We have to come out here and play hard and get a win. Doesn't matter who is on the floor."

Even without Horford and Smart, the Celtics were competitive in the first half. They led by 13 at one point in the first half before losing control after being outscored by 25 in the third quarter. 

Still, the Heat refuse to allow overconfidence to enter. The Celtics are more than capable of getting back in the series before Horford returns. 

 "You don't adjust," Heat center Bam Adebayo said. "We stick to what we do, and we scheme differently whoever starts."

