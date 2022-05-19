Al Horford Upgraded To Questionable For Game 2 Against Miami Heat

The Celtics center could make his debut in the series.

Boston Celtics center Al Horford has been upgraded to questionable for Thursday's Game 2 against the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals.

Horford, who missed Game 1 because of the health and safety protocols, was originally ruled out for tonight. He will likely be a game-time decision.

The Celtics are expected to have guard Marcus Smart (foot) back in the lineup but Derrick Wilson will not play because of a personal matter. The Heat are without guard Kyle Lowry (hamstring).

Here are the vitals for tonight's game.

Game time: 8:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: ESPN

Betting lines:

According to Betonline.ag: Heat -3.5

According to Covers.com: Heat -3.5



VITALS: The Heat and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning the series, 2-1. The Heat are 51-78 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-37 in home games and 22-41 in road games. It marks the third time Miami will face Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals (2012, 2020, 2022), with the Heat winning the previous two meetings. Additionally, it is the fourth time overall that the Heat and Celtics will meet in the postseason after also facing each other in the 2010 First Round...... For the Heat, Kyle Lowry (Left Hamstring Strain) is out and Max Strus (hamstring) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) are questionable. For the Celtics, Marcus Smart (foot) is probable and Sam Hauser (shoulder) and Al Horford (health and safety protocols) are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

CELTICS

F Jayson Tatum

F Grant Williams

C Robert Williams

G Jaylen Brown

G Marcus Smart

QUOTABLE

Celtics forward Jayson Tatum on the Game 1 loss: "I mean, we still lost. But we lost the first game of the last series. It's a long series. It's cliche to say the first of four, all that good stuff. Get some rest, watch film tomorrow, just get ready for the next one."

Here's the prediction Thursday's game from Moses The Hamster. He picks the Celtics. Moses' record during the postseason is 8-4.

