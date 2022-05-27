Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 6 Prediction For Miami Heat At Boston Celtics

Game time: 8:30 p.m., ET

Where: TD Garden

TV: ESPN

Betting lines:

According to Betonline.ag: Heat +8.5

According to Covers.com: Heat +8.5



VITALS: The Heat and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning the series, 2-1. The Heat are 51-78 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-37 in home games and 22-41 in road games. It marks the third time Miami will face Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals (2012, 2020, 2022), with the Heat winning the previous two meetings. Additionally, it is the fourth time overall that the Heat and Celtics will meet in the postseason after also facing each other in the 2010 First Round...... For the Heat, Tyler Herro (groin), Kyle Lowry (Left Hamstring Strain), P.J. Tucker (knee), Max Strus (hamstring) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) are questionable. For the Celtics, Sam Hauser is out, Marcus Smart (ankle) and Robert Williams (knee) are questionable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

CELTICS

F Jayson Tatum

F Grant Williams

C Al Horford

G Jaylen Brown

G Marcus Smart

QUOTABLE

Jimmy Butler on Game 6: "Besides the fact that anything is possible, we know what we are capable of. We know we can play some really good basketball and we know that we are going to play some really good basketball. It's going to have to start in this next game up in Boston. But I just think that we know that we can win."

Here's the prediction for Friday's game from Moses The Hamster. He picks the Heat. Moses' record during the postseason is 11-5.

