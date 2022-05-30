Skip to main content

Miami Heat Fall To Celtics in Game 7

Heat fail to advance to NBA Finals

The Miami Heat's hope of advancing to the NBA Finals ended with a loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. 

The Heat lost 100-96 Sunday and were eliminated from the playoffs. The Celtics advance to play the Golden State Warriors in the Finals. 

