Miami Heat Fall To Celtics in Game 7

Heat fail to advance to NBA Finals

The Miami Heat's hope of advancing to the NBA Finals ended with a loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.

The Heat lost 100-96 Sunday and were eliminated from the playoffs. The Celtics advance to play the Golden State Warriors in the Finals.

