Miami Heat Fall To Celtics in Game 7
Heat fail to advance to NBA Finals
The Miami Heat's hope of advancing to the NBA Finals ended with a loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals.
The Heat lost 100-96 Sunday and were eliminated from the playoffs. The Celtics advance to play the Golden State Warriors in the Finals.
