SI.com
InsideTheHeat
HomeNews
Search

Miami Heat Advance to NBA Finals After Defeating Boston Celtics

Shandel Richardson

The Miami Heat are once again back in the NBA Finals.

After losing Game 5, the Heat closed out the series against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 in the Eastern Conference finals. They defeated the Celtics 125-113 Sunday in Orlando. 

The Heat are now in the sixth NBA Finals in the franchise history. They will play the Los Angeles Lakers in the next round. The Lakers are led by LeBron James, who played for the Heat from 2010-14 and led the Heat to two titles in 2012 and 2013.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Miami Heat Teammates Rush to Bam Adebayo's defense After Game 5 Loss

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo took most of the blame for Friday's loss to the Boston Celtics

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Defensive Improvement Becomes Priority for Miami Heat Against Boston Celtics in Game 6

Despite loss in Game 5, the Miami Heat still feel in control against Boston Celtics in Eastern Conference finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro Built a Bond This Season

Miami Heat veteran Jimmy Butler's mentorship has benefited rookie Tyler Herro

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Want to Close Out Boston Celtics Soon as Possible

Miami Heat can clinch a berth in the NBA Finals with a victory against the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Trust From Teammates Has Fueled Miami Heat's Tyler Herro During Postseason

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is having one of the best rookie postseason in league history

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Players React To Breonna Taylor Outcome

Miami Heat disappointed after decision to not charge Louisville police officers in Breonna Taylor shooting

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Tyler Herro's 37 Points in Game 4 Has Miami Heat One Step Closer To NBA Finals

The Miami Heat now have a 3-1 series lead against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

Miami Heat Has History on Their Side With 3-1 Lead

Rallying from a 3-1 deficit is rare in the NBA but it has happened more often in recent years

Shandel Richardson

by

Eriedj

VIDEO: Miami Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra: "You Have to Play Good Basketball Consistently"

The Miami Heat play the Boston Celtics Wednesday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson

Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Still Not Concerned With Being Leading Scorer

Winning remains the goal for Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler

Shandel Richardson

by

Shandel Richardson