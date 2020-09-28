Miami Heat Advance to NBA Finals After Defeating Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat are once again back in the NBA Finals.

After losing Game 5, the Heat closed out the series against the Boston Celtics in Game 6 in the Eastern Conference finals. They defeated the Celtics 125-113 Sunday in Orlando.

The Heat are now in the sixth NBA Finals in the franchise history. They will play the Los Angeles Lakers in the next round. The Lakers are led by LeBron James, who played for the Heat from 2010-14 and led the Heat to two titles in 2012 and 2013.