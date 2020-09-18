SI.com
Miami Heat Grab a 2-0 Lead In Series After Overcoming 17-Point Deficit Against the Boston Celtics

Shandel Richardson

Throughout most of the postseason, the Miami Heat had relied on strong fourth quarters.

On Thursday, they switched it up a little bit.

The Heat outscored the Boston Celtics by 20 in the third quarter on the way to a 106-101 victory in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals. The Heat lead the best-of-seven series 2-0. Game 3 is Saturday in Orlando. 

With All-Star Jimmy Butler a non-factor on offense, the Heat once again turned to their depth. They had six players score in double figures, led by Goran Dragic's 25 points. Center Bam Adebayo added 21 points while forward Duncan Robinson finished with 18 points, atoning for his six-point effort on 2-of-7 shooting after getting in foul trouble in Game 1. He entered having only scored in double figures four times in the postseason. 

It was yet another late comeback for the Heat, who entered as the No. 5 seed. They overcame three double-digit deficits the previous series against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. After trailing by five with 4:25 left, the Heat closed strong behind Dragic, Butler and Adebayo. 

The Celtics dominated early, leading 60-47 at the half. They shot 58 percent behind Walker's 14 first-half points and led by many as 17. It was the largest halftime deficit the Heat faced in the postseason. The Celtics were in control for the second straight game in the series. They were up by 12 entering the fourth quarter before falling in overtime in Game 1.

The Heat led 87-79 after Jae Crowder's 3-pointer with 10:43 remaining before the Celtics rallied. Boston went on a 15-2 run and grabbed a five-point lead on Kemba Walker's 3-pointer. 

