Keys For The Miami Heat-Boston Celtics Series

The Heat begin their series against the Boston Celtics Tuesday at FTX Arena

The Boston Celtics defeated the Milwaukee Bucks last night, giving them an Eastern Conference Finals appearance for the the fourth time in six years. 

They will face the Miami Heat next. Although the Celtics beat the Heat in the regular season two out of three times, the playoffs are different. The Heat will need to strategize before taking the court against the Celtics.

Here’s a few keys to beating Boston:

-Guard the 3-point line. The Celtics are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the postseason, shooting 37 percent. But the Heat are also proficient at defending the arc. In the playoffs, they allow their opponents to shoot just 33 percent. If they keep that defensive intensity going, they will already be in a good position.

-Limit Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Tatum and Brown are guys with elite, superstar talent. They are averaging a combined 51 points. They will need to be watched closely, especially if they are around the 3-point line.

-Rebounds are essential. The Celtics are averaging 32 defensive rebounds. The Heat are averaging just nine offensive board.  

-Add a little heat. Although Jimmy Butler is averaging a career-high 28 points in this postseason and getting the job done, he could still use a little more help.

​​Cory Nelson is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He attended Northern Virginia Community College. He can be reached at corymckenzienelson@hotmail.com or follow him on Twitter @CKenzyNelson

