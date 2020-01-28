InsideTheHeat
Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat Preview

The Heat have won three of their last four games. At 32-14, they are eight games behind the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks and Heat are also tied for the league's best home record at 21-2 ... Miami is coming off a 113-92 victory against the Orlando Magic. Center Bam Adebayo led the way with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, his third career triple-double ... Adebayo and Heat guard Jimmy Butler are among those awaiting to hear their names announced as NBA All-Star reserves Thursday. It would mark Adebayo's first appearance and the fifth for Butler ... Sidelined guard Kendrick Nunn (Achilles) has won Rookie of the Month twice. He is the first undrafted player to capture the honor multiple times ... The Heat are 7-1 against Eastern Conference teams with winning records ... Guard Justise Winslow (back) will miss his 10th straight game. Winslow has only played 11 games this season because of various injuries ... Boston has won three of their last five but has struggled on the road. The Celtics, who won their earlier meeting against the Heat in Boston, are just 12-10 ... Guard Kemba Walker, who was named an All-Star starter, is averaging 22.4 points, five assists and four rebounds ... Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (groin) is a game-time decision. Tatum, who has missed the past two games, will be evaluated after the morning shootaround and pregame warmups. Center Enes Kanter is out with a right hip contusion. Rookie Javonte Green (knee) is questionable.  

Game time: 8 p.m.

TV: TNT

Line: Miami -2

