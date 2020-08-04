Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Preview

InsideTheHeat
The Heat are coming off their first loss of the NBA restart, falling 107-103 to the defending champion Toronto Raptors. This marks the third straight playoff team they will face in Orlando. They opened with a win against the Denver Nuggets ... Jae Crowder is expected to start his third straight game after replacing Meyers Leonard ... The Heat have lost both games against the Celtics, the last a 109-101 defeat Jan. 28 in Miami ...  After missing two weeks becuase of COVID-19 quarantine, All-Star Bam Adebayo is averaging 16 points and 8.5 rebounds since his return. The Heat have also recieved sparks off the bench from center Kelly Olynyk and guard Goran Dragic. On Sunday, Olynyk became just the second player in franchise history to score 20 points in a fourth quarter, joining Dwyane Wade. Dragic had a team-high 25 points against the Raptors. ... The Celtics claimed their first victory of the restart on Sunday by defeating the Portland Trailblazers 128-124 ... Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are Boston's first trio of 20-point scorers since the 1966-67 season ... A win would put the Celtics one step closer to securing the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are 2.5 games ahead of the fourth-seeded Heat.

Projected starting lineups :

MIAMI

Forward: Jimmy Butler

Forward: Jae Crowder

Center: Bam Adebayo

Guard: Kendrick Nunn

Guard: Duncan Robinson

BOSTON

Forward: Gordon Hayward

Forward: Jayson Tatum

Center: Daniel Theis

Guard: Jaylen Brown

Guard: Kemba Walker

Game time: 6:30 p.m.  

TV: Fox Sports Sun, TNT 

Line: Celtics -3

