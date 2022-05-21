Vitals, Game Time, How To Watch, Betting Odds And Game 3 Prediction For Miami Heat At Boston Celtics

The Heat and Celtics are tied 1-1 in Eastern Conference finals

Game time: 8:30 p.m., ET

Where: TD Garden

TV: ABC

Betting lines:

According to Betonline.ag: Heat +6.5

According to Covers.com: Heat +6.5



VITALS: The Heat and Celtics met three times this regular season with Boston winning the series, 2-1. The Heat are 51-78 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-37 in home games and 22-41 in road games. It marks the third time Miami will face Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals (2012, 2020, 2022), with the Heat winning the previous two meetings. Additionally, it is the fourth time overall that the Heat and Celtics will meet in the postseason after also facing each other in the 2010 First Round...... For the Heat, Kyle Lowry (Left Hamstring Strain), P.J. Tucker (knee), Max Strus (hamstring) and Gabe Vincent (hamstring) are questionable. For the Celtics, Sam Hauser is out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Max Strus

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

CELTICS

F Jayson Tatum

F Grant Williams

C Al Horford

G Jaylen Brown

G Marcus Smart

QUOTABLE

Jimmy Butler on the team's state: I think I have to do a better job of getting everybody else involved, if I'm being brutally honest. I have to find that fine medium, that fine line in between when to be aggressive and when to make sure that I can get guys open.

Here's the prediction Thursday's game from Moses The Hamster. He picks the Celtics. Moses' record during the postseason is 8-4.

