Miami Heat at Boston Celtics Preview

Game time: 7 p.m., ET

TV: Fox Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -3

Vitals: The Heat are coming off a 128-124 victory against the Washington Wizards. Guard Tyler Herro scored a career-high 31 points ... This is their second game against the Boston Celtics in four days. The Celtics won the first meeting 107-105 last week in Miami. Boston won last year's series 2-1 ... Center Bam Adebayo is the only player in the NBA averaging at least 17.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and a steal while shooting 64 from the field ... Kelly Olynyk, who was recently inserted in the starting lineup, is second on the team with 19 3-pointers ... The Heat are searching for consecutive victories for the first time this season ... The Celtics are playing without Tristan Thompson, Grant Williams and Robert Williams, who all tested positive for COVID-19. Starters Jayson Tatum and Jaylen could also be absent after recent positive tests They are also minus guard Kemba Walker (knee).

Projected starting lineups:

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Kelly Olynyk

F Jimmy Butler

CELTICS

G Marcus Smart

G Jaylen Brown

F Daniel Theis

F Jayson Tatum

F Semi Ojeleye

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on last night's win against the Wizards: “We were not defending or doing things with enough energy. That was pretty obvious. I mean, it was just going back and forth. It almost felt like a pick-up game in the first half.”

