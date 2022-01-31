Miami Heat At Boston Celtics Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: TD Garden

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Celtics -3.5

VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the second of three matchups this season. Earlier this season Boston recorded a, 95-78, win on 11/4, but Miami has won two of the last three overall. The HEAT are 50-77 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-37 in home games and 21-40 in road games. ... Miami enters the final day in the month of January, with tonight marking the 11th of 15 opponents that made the playoffs last season. The Heat have gone 8-2 so far against the previous 10 teams this month that made the 2021 postseason. Additionally, six of Miami’s eight home games and five of their seven road games this month were against teams that made the playoffs last year, the most for a single month this season ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols), Kyle Lowry (personal reasons), KZ Okpala (wrist) and Victor Oladipo are out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Gabe Vincent

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F P.J. Tucker

CELTICS

F Jayson Tatum

F Al Horford

C Robert Williams

G Jaylen Brown

G Marcus Smart

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on Friday's win against the Clippers: “Look, they are a tough team and you have to do things with intention. Certainly offensively, otherwise they can jam you up and make things tough and force you into the second half of the clock. I thought we did just a good job of sharing the ball, sharing the game and just making the right plays consistently. Then the guys were enjoying each other’s success during that.”

