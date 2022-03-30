Miami Heat At Boston Celtics Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: TD Garden Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +5

VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. So far this season, the Celtics have won both previous matchups, but Miami has won two of the last three in Boston. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 50-78 all-time versus the Celtics during the regular season, including 29-37 in home games and 21-41 in road games. For the Heat, Mychal Mulder (G League Two-Way Contract) and Javonte Smart (G League Two-Way Contract) are out and Caleb Martin (Right Calf Contusion) Duncan Robinson (Non-COVID Illness) and Gabe Vincent (Right Big Toe Contusion) are questionable. For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown (Right Knee Tendinopathy), Al Horford (Personal Reasons), Jayson Tatum (Right Patella Tendinopathy) are probable and Robert Williams (Left Knee Lateral Meniscal Tear) is out.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

CELTICS

F TBD

F Jayson Tatum

C Al Horford

G TBD

G Marcus Smart

QUOTABLE

Heat forward Jimmy Butler on the state of the team: “I feel like we put together this roster to win a championship. It feels like [a] championship caliber team. It does. We have lapses at times. We have a couple more days/games to figure that all out. When we are clicking, when we’re guarding, when we’re making shots, when we’re sharing the ball — I think we are going to be really tough to beat.”

