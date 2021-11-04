Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    Boston Celtics at Miami Heat Preview
    Publish date:

    The Miami Heat face the Boston Celtics Thursday at FTX Arena
    Author:

    The Miami Heat face the Boston Celtics Thursday at FTX Arena

    Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

    Where: FTX Arena

    TV: Bally Sports Sun

    Betting line: Heat -7.5

    VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the first of three matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 50-76 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-36 in home games and 21-40 in road games. ... Forward Jimmy Butler was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week on 11/1  ... Center Bam Adebayo has posted a double-double in five of six games this season ... Guard Kyle Lowry has started in 576-straight games in which he has appeared in ... Forward Duncan Robinson has hit a three-point field goal in 55 straight games, the second-longest streak in team history ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) and guard Max Strus (knee) are out. Forward KZ Okpala (ankle) is questionable. 

    HEAT

    G Jimmy Butler

    G Kyle Lowry

    C Bam Adebayo

    F Duncan Robinson

    F P.J. Tucker

    CELTICS

    G Marcus Smart

    G Jaylen Brown

    C Robert Williams

    F Jayson Tatum

    F Al Horford

    QUOTABLE

    Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the importance of backup center Dewayne Dedmon: “He’s been so vital to our team,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He’s a big big, as Pat [Riley] likes to say, and he makes his presence felt. Defensively, he’s one of our best communicators, if not our best communicator."

    USATSI_16960243_168389536_lowres
