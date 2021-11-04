Boston Celtics at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -7.5

VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for the first of three matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 50-76 all-time versus Boston during the regular season, including 29-36 in home games and 21-40 in road games. ... Forward Jimmy Butler was named the NBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week on 11/1 ... Center Bam Adebayo has posted a double-double in five of six games this season ... Guard Kyle Lowry has started in 576-straight games in which he has appeared in ... Forward Duncan Robinson has hit a three-point field goal in 55 straight games, the second-longest streak in team history ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) and guard Max Strus (knee) are out. Forward KZ Okpala (ankle) is questionable.

HEAT

G Jimmy Butler

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Duncan Robinson

F P.J. Tucker

CELTICS

G Marcus Smart

G Jaylen Brown

C Robert Williams

F Jayson Tatum

F Al Horford

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the importance of backup center Dewayne Dedmon: “He’s been so vital to our team,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “He’s a big big, as Pat [Riley] likes to say, and he makes his presence felt. Defensively, he’s one of our best communicators, if not our best communicator."

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com