Boston Celtics at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 6:30 p.m., ET

Where: State Farm Arena

TV: ESPN2

Betting line: Heat -8

VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for just the fifth time in preseason history, having last played each other back in 1995. Miami is 2-2 all-time against Boston in preseason play ... This is the final regular preseason game for both teams ... The Heat are coming off their first exhibition loss, falling Thursday to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. The game marked the return of captain Udonis Haslem, who was dealing with the death of his father ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out ... For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford (safety protocol), Payton Pritchard (nose) and Marcus Smart (suspension) are out.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F P.J. Tucker

CELTICS

G TBD

G TBD

C TBD

F TBD

F TBD

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the goals of the preseason: “It’s really been more about us trying to get more consistent, get more comfortable, get our conditioning in and play as many effective minutes as possible. I haven’t talked about us trying to go undefeated.”

QUOTABLE II

Udonis Haslem on his first appearance of the preseason Thursday: “I still have the passion, I still have the game to give. It felt good. It felt good to be back on the court.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com