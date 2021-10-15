    • October 15, 2021
    Boston Celtics at Miami Heat Preview

    The Heat and Celtics square off in the preseason finale
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Game time: 6:30 p.m., ET

    Where: State Farm Arena

    TV: ESPN2

    Betting line: Heat -8

    VITALS: The Heat and Celtics meet for just the fifth time in preseason history, having last played each other back in 1995. Miami is 2-2 all-time against Boston in preseason play ... This is the final regular preseason game for both teams ... The Heat are coming off their first exhibition loss, falling Thursday to the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. The game marked the return of captain Udonis Haslem, who was dealing with the death of his father ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out ... For the Celtics, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford (safety protocol), Payton Pritchard (nose) and Marcus Smart (suspension) are out.

    HEAT

    G Duncan Robinson

    G Kyle Lowry

    C Bam Adebayo

    F Caleb Martin

    F P.J. Tucker

    CELTICS

    G TBD

    G TBD

    C TBD

    F TBD

    F TBD

    QUOTABLE

    Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the goals of the preseason: “It’s really been more about us trying to get more consistent, get more comfortable, get our conditioning in and play as many effective minutes as possible. I haven’t talked about us trying to go undefeated.”

    QUOTABLE II

    Udonis Haslem on his first appearance of the preseason Thursday: “I still have the passion, I still have the game to give. It felt good. It felt good to be back on the court.”

