Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler:`I've Just Got To Be Better'

Butler says there is no excuse for how the Heat played Monday

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler refused to make excuses after Monday's blowout loss against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. 

He said it had nothing to do with his sore knee. The Heat were just outplayed by the Celtics. 

“I’m straight,” Butler said. “No excuse for how I played tonight. It don’t got nothing to do with my knee. I’ve just got to be better. I will be better. I’m not too worried about it.”

The Heat blew an opportunity to take control of the best-of-7 series. Now, it returns to Miami Wednesday tied at 2. 

“I think we just got to be more physical. Like I said, when you shoot a lot of jump shots, which we tended to do tonight, it’s hard getting to the free-throw line,” Butler said. “I think we have to be more of a forceful-type team, getting into the paint, not shying away from contact and playing from the inside out. Whenever we do that and not shoot as many jumpers, we might get fouled a little bit.”

