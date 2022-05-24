Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler:`I've Just Got To Be Better'

Butler says there is no excuse for how the Heat played Monday

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler refused to make excuses after Monday's blowout loss against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals.

He said it had nothing to do with his sore knee. The Heat were just outplayed by the Celtics.

“I’m straight,” Butler said. “No excuse for how I played tonight. It don’t got nothing to do with my knee. I’ve just got to be better. I will be better. I’m not too worried about it.”

The Heat blew an opportunity to take control of the best-of-7 series. Now, it returns to Miami Wednesday tied at 2.

“I think we just got to be more physical. Like I said, when you shoot a lot of jump shots, which we tended to do tonight, it’s hard getting to the free-throw line,” Butler said. “I think we have to be more of a forceful-type team, getting into the paint, not shying away from contact and playing from the inside out. Whenever we do that and not shoot as many jumpers, we might get fouled a little bit.”

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Takeaways from the Heat's Game 4 loss. CLICK HERE.

Tyler Herro sidelined for Game 4 with groin injury. CLICK HERE

Should Duncan Robinson return to the starting lineup? CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com