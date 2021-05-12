Miami Heat Thinking More Than Just Making The Playoffs

The Miami Heat could easily be satisfied with simply clinching a playoff berth after Tuesday's 129-121 victory against the Boston Celtics.

But they aren't because they realize there is so much left to accomplish. The Heat beat the Celtics for a second straight game. They have now won 10 of their last 13. After making a surprise run to the NBA Finals last year in the bubble, the Heat are hoping for a similar outcome after solidifying a spot in the postseason.

“It does mean something. We don't want to act like it's nothing," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “It's not everything we want.”

The Heat have three regular season games left. Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson led the way with 22 points apiece. Guard Kendrick Nunn added 18 points and Goran Dragic finished with 17. Miami is tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the No. 5 spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

“I feel like this is what every player works for when the lights are on,” guard Tyler Herro said. “I'm ready to make another run again.”

Added Robinson, “To have a chance to play for everything is what everyone wants to do. It's a good first step.”

The Heat play host to the Philadelphia 76ers Thursday night. The Sixers hold the No. 1 spot in the East, two games ahead of the Brooklyn Nets.

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com