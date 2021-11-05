Miami Heat Hoping to Bounce Back After Thursday's Loss to the Boston Celtics

After playing nearly flawless on offense most of the season, the Miami Heat finally saw their hot streak come to an end.

The Heat cooled off in a 95-78 loss to the Boston Celtics Thursday at FTX Arena. It was the fewest points the Heat scored in a game since a 99-74 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder Jan. 17, 2016.

“That’s probably as poorly as we’ve played offensively all season, including preseason and training camp,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “But those nights are going to happen. Sometimes it’s going to be ugly offensively. Sometimes teams are going to take you out of what you normally do. We’ve been in a great groove offensively, and we just didn’t play like we’ve been accustomed to play. The mistakes, the turnovers obviously were a factor and some missed shots at key times. And then they just took us out of some things and they jammed up some possession and we weren’t able to capitalize on what they were trying to do.”

The Heat little time to dwell on the loss. They play the Utah Jazz Saturday at home.

“I think any time you get punched in the mouth like that, you’ve got to learn from that,” forward Duncan Robinson said. “Great teams obviously learn from their wins, as well. And I think we took a lot away from wins. But I think you’re going to be forced to learn a lot from losing, as well. So we’ll definitely take away a lot from this one.”

