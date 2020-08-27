SI.com
With Season In Limbo, Miami Heat Must Now Play The Waiting Game

Shandel Richardson

On Wednesday, the Miami Heat likely had to plans to watch Game 5 of the series between the Milwaukee Bucks and Orlando Magic so they would possibly learn their second-round opponent.

A day later, the Eastern Conference semifinals are the least of their concerns.

The Milwaukee Bucks decided to skip the game in protest of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in nearby Kenosha, Wisc. The league then canceled the remaining playoff games of the day, creating a ripple effect. Thursday's games will likely also be scratched, delaying a season that has already endured a four-month suspension because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to reports, the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers are the only teams remaining in the bubble that voted to spike the rest of the season. The NBA Board of Governors is expected to hold a meeting this morning to find a solution.

"We're in a tough situation, mentally just being here," Heat forward Andre Iguodala said, the vice president of the players union. "There's a lot on our plate that I don't think is really being accounted for in terms of things that are happenings in our communities across the country and our duties as basketball players to go out there and win games and satisfy all those requirements as well."

After Wednesday's practice, the Heat were undecided if they wanted to participate in the protest. By 11 p.m., the organization was fully on board.

"We have all witnessed the disparity in how the police treat unarmed Black men and women vs armed White men," the Heat said in a statement. "This unequal treatment of Black people at the hands of police has to stop. Now. We stand firmly with the players and support their decision to protest."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

