Miami Heat Target Bradley Beal Speaks on Upcoming Free Agency

Bradley Beal has been one of the most recognizable faces in the last decade of the Washington Wizards.

The shooting guard has been with the Wizards since he was drafted in 2012 with the third overall pick, collecting three All-Star selections in his tenure with Washington. However, his success as a player has been overshadowed by the team’s lack of production. The Wizards have won just three playoff series’ while Beal has been there.

Beal discussed his future with the team with Taylor Rooks from Bleacher Report. “I know what my decision will be based off,” Beal said. “It’s gonna be where I feel like I can win and that’s going to be my decision. If I feel like I can win in D.C., that’s what I’m going to do, and I want people to respect that. You may or may not, but I’m gonna fight my a** off. I’m gonna compete and I’m gonna try to make this team better. If it’s elsewhere, it’s gonna be the exact same commitment.”

The Miami Heat have been one of the main teams in talks of acquiring Beal. As seen in the most recent postseason, Jimmy Butler needs another offensive threat to help bolster the team to contend for the Finals. It would take a large amount of trade value to obtain Beal from Washington, as well as a massive contract. However, Beal said that he wants to play on a championship-caliber team, which would give him more of an incentive to go to Miami. And the Heat may want to strike now while they still have a team that can compete.

MORE HEAT RELATED STORIES

Pat Riley challenges Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. CLICK HERE.

Gabe Vincent feels he's a rotational player. CLICK HERE

Erik Spoelstra wants to keep the Heat's core together. CLICK HERE

For a look at some of the latest Heat apparel. CLICK HERE

Jayden Armant is a contributor to Inside the Heat. He is a student at Howard University. He can be reached at jayden.armant@bison.howard.edu or follow him on Twitter @jaydenarmant.