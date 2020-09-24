Miami Heat Players React To Breonna Taylor Outcome

The Miami Heat have been among the NBA's vocal teams in speaking out against social injustice issues.

They expressed their support for George Floyd, a Black man who died in May after an encounter with Minneapolis police. They also backed Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot and killed by two white males in Georgia earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the Heat players released their anger and frustration when the police officers involved with the shooting of Louisville woman Breonna Taylor were cleared of murder charges after a botched raid.

The outcome once again has the country at unrest, with protests breaking out. Here is what a few Heat players had to say:

Center Bam Adebayo: "I kind of just channeled my anger toward the game. It's crazy that somebody killed somebody and it gets the same charge as somebody that used an unauthorized credit card. I think people understand that she's dead. Somebody killed her. At the end of the day, you need justice for her ... We're going to keep fighting for justice for her. It's bigger than basketball."

Forward Jimmy Butler: "I think it's some BS that they let that go down like that. I think everybody knows what was supposed to happen. I think I knew what was gonna happen, unfortunately. That's our country for you, to tell you to the truth."

Guard Tyler Herro: "I think it's unfortunate. Money is not justice."

