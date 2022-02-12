Brooklyn Nets At Miami Heat Preview

The Miami Heat play host to the Brooklyn Nets Saturday at FTX Arena

Game time: 8 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -10.5

VITALS: The Heat and Nets meet for the second of four matchups this regular season. Earlier this season, Miami recorded a, 106-93, win in Brooklyn on 10/27 and has currently won three-straight against the Nets in Miami. The Heat are 76-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 35-32 in road games ... Duncan Robinson has connected on 690 three-point field goals this season, just 10 short from 700. Robinson has played in 213 career NBA games. The fastest player in NBA history to make their 700th three-point field goal is Buddy Hield in his 269th game ... For the Heat, Markieff Morris (protocols) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are out. Tyler Herro (knee) and Caleb Martin (foot) are probable.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Kyle Lowry

G Duncan Robinson

C Bam Adebayo

F P.J. Tucker

F Jimmy Butler

NETS

F Deandre Bembrey

F Kessler Edwards

C Blake Griffin

G Bruce Brown

G Patty Mills

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on being named among the top 15 coaches in league history: "Uncomfortable. I'm pretty awkward and, you know, the essence of coaching is not a list. It's about trying to bring value and be helpful. But it's extremely humbling."

