Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat +4

VITALS: The Heat and Nets meet for the first of four matchups this regular season. Last season, Brooklyn won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 75-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 41-22 in home games and 34-32 in road games ... Center Bam Adebayo set single-season career highs in points, scoring average, steals per game, dunks, field goals made and free throws made last season.Duncan Robinson has hit a three-point field goal in 50- straight games, the second-longest streak in team history ... Nets guardJoe Harris is just three 3-pointers away from becoming the Nets’ all-time leader in 3-pointers made. LaMarcus Aldridge is just 16 points shy (19,984) of becoming the 48th player in NBA history (and the seventh active player) to score 20,000 career points ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out and Kyle Lowry (ankle) is questionable ... For the Nets, guard Kyrie Irving (ineligible) is out.

HEAT

G Jimmy Butler

G Gabe Vincent

C Bam Adebayo

F Duncan Robinson

F P.J. Tucker

NETS

G James Harden

G Joe Harris

C Blake Griffin

F Kevin Durant

F Bruce Brown

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the improvement of Markief Morris: “It’s not as if we’re reinventing that part of his game,” Spoelstra said. “That’s who he used to be, particularly when he was with Washington. He’s starting to get his legs. He’s really working diligently on his conditioning.”

TWITTER: @ShandelRich

Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here

Subscribe to our YouTube channel here

For any Heat or NBA questions, please email shandelrich@gmail.com