Brooklyn Nets Could Be A Tough Out For Miami Heat If They Meet In The First Round

Several NBA analysts think the Heat could struggle against the Nets in playoffs

If the Miami Heat face the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs, it would not be a typical No. 1 vs. No. 8 matchup that usually favors the top seed.

The Nets must first defeat the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday in a play-in game but are are ready to face whoever is in front of them. In a recent interview, Nets All-Star Kevin Durant was asked does the opponent in the first round make a difference.

“Who cares, whoever we play we play," Durant said. "I don’t care that we are in the play-in. It is too stressful to try and doge any team."

The Nets seem to be hitting their stride at the right point the season as they enter the playoffs on a four-game winning streak. Championship pedigree is what makes the Nets dangerous.

Despite losing James Harden, enduring an 11-game losing streak, and Ben Simmons being the biggest question mark of the year, Kyrie Irving is averaging 27.5 points per game, and playing full-time. Durant is averaging 30 points per game and has been on a scoring tear coming into the playoffs, recently putting up 55 points against the Hawks.

They are proven champions who could spoil every teams hope of winning a championship, or they could be bounced before the first round even starts.

Khristian Davis is a contributor to Inside The Heat. He is a communications major at the University of Louisville. He can be reached at khristiandavis@gmail.com or followed on Twitter @Khris_finao1