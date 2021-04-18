Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat Preview

Game time: 3:30 p.m., ET

TV: ESPN

Betting line: Heat -5.5

VITALS: The Heat and Nets meet for the third and final matchup this regular season. Brooklyn has won both previous contests. Last season, Miami won the series, 2-1. The Heat are 74-54 all-time versus the Nets during the regular season, including 40-22 in home games and 34-32 in road games. ... Forward Trevor Ariza has scored in double-figures in three-straight games, including a season-high 21 points Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves ... Center Bam Adebayo has scored in double figures in a career-long 42-straight games ... Guard Kendrick Nunn has shot at least 50 percent from the field in six of his last eight games, shooting 54.9 percent (45- of-82) over that span ... For the Heat, Andre Iguodala (hip) is questionable, Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable and Victor Oladipo (knee) is out. For the Nets, James Harden (right hamstring strain), Tyler Johnson (right knee soreness), Chris Chiozza (fractured third metacarpal, right hand) and Spencer Dinwiddie (partially torn ACL, right knee) are out.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kendrick Nunn

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Trevor Ariza

NETS

G Kyrie Irving

G Joe Harris

C Deandre Jordan

F Kevin Durant

F Jeff Green

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Goran Dragic on the team's recent rebounding issues: “It is not only switching. It is when you are blitzing, the rotations are late. If you switch, the smaller guy to the big guy, you need to box out. We have had problems with that the last few games.”

